Students return from Community College day

By Rylee Moore

Co-Editor

Amarillo College President, Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, faculty, regents and students went to the Texas capital on Jan. 26, for community college day.

While there, they met with the district 87 representative Four Price, to discuss educational bills that directly impact community colleges. Specifically, the request that funding for community college’s be based on the number of successful transfers from each school.

“Being able to meet our representative and being able to talk with him, and listen to his thoughts, was really great,” Marcus Benefield, psychology major and student government association president, said. “I would say it was an amazing experience that I wouldn’t have had without AC.”

They also received a small tour of the capitol building, getting to stand on the floor of the representatives and the senate, and learned more about the bill process from representative Price’s Chief of Staff, Hal Talton.

“Most of the time I’m not really involved or informed about what the government is doing, but I learned that I should make an effort because I am part of the decision making process,” Leah Aviles, international business major, said. “I also learned that it’s not hard being heard, and that anyone, including myself, can talk to a representative and be heard with a bit of effort.”

The students shared testimonials about their time spent at a community college, what they learned after talking with their representative and converse with other community college students about the importance of being involved in advocating for change.

“Community college day was a great opportunity for college students to see advocacy in action,” Jenna Bedell, student life coordinator, said. “By meeting our representatives, touring the capitol and networking with other colleges, we were able to better understand the legislative process and the current issues surrounding community colleges in Texas.”