Blue Blazers lead the way for prospective students

The Blue Blazers act as student ambassadors and tour guides around Amarillo College campuses.

By CHASITY GUILLEN

Student Reporter

The Blue Blazers is the oldest club at Amarillo College. It was established in 1929, the same year AC opened. Students have to apply to join this club. When completing the application, students must have two professors or AC employees sign their application as references. There are a few questions on the application that inquire about leadership on campus and the student’s decision to attend AC.

Once students get into the club, they must maintain certain standards. They must complete at least nine hours a semester, plan to enroll in academic classes, keep a GPA of at least 2.5, demonstrate leadership at the college and demonstrate skills with enthusiasm.

“Being a Blue Blazer is a great honor,” Christie Martinez, an education major said. “I am so blessed to have this opportunity to give back to an institution that has given so much to me. As a nontraditional student, AC has made it possible for me to be successful in gaining access to higher education. Without AC and all of the amazing staff, I wouldn’t be able to accomplish this life-changing feat.”

Martinez explained that the name of the club comes from the students’ formal uniform. “We wear blue blazers, but only to events requiring us to be dressed more than usual. For example, last spring, the Blue Blazers wore their blazers when they escorted students to their seats for the academic award ceremonies. Usually, when we are on campus giving tours and serving in the Student Services Building, we wear our blue polo shirts,” she said.

The blue blazer is paired with khakis, a button-down shirt, and dress shoes, Cassie Montgomery, the director of outreach services and sponsor of the Blue Blazers, said.

“The purpose of Blue Blazers is to act as student ambassadors and the voice of the college to prospective students and to the community. Their primary function is conducting tours for people considering attending AC, along with representing the college at K-12 school visits, AC Foundation events and community outreach activities,” Montgomery said.

Joseph Guillen Jr, a former Blue Blazer and current high school teacher, said he was eager to join this group of AC students. “I wanted to become a Blue Blazer because I wanted to be a part of something greater than just going to school and back home. The student ambassadors caught my attention the second I heard the group existed.”

Guillen interviewed for a position in the club and said he was excited when he was accepted. “During the interview, I realized that the fit was perfect for someone like myself due to the nature of the work Blue Blazers do. I found out that this specific group gets to interact with the community, future students and the college students. This was very appealing to me due to my history with the student council in high school.”

Guillen said being a part of Blue Blazers lived up to his expectations. “I enjoy the idea of creating a safe and fun atmosphere for incoming students and representing the college,” he said.