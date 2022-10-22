AC Theatre kicks off 2022-23 season

Diego Lopez, Steve Parker, Victoria Perez and Emily Errington rehearse for “Blithe Spirit.”

By Ethan Lanham

Student Reporter

Amarillo College’s 2022-2023 Theatre season kicked off Oct. 6 with “Blithe Spirit.”

“It’s basically a show about a guy who has a seance and he encounters his ex-wife and then chaos ensues throughout the whole show,” said Carissa Wilson, special events supervisor and the scene shop foreman. This play ran from Oct. 6-9 and was one of four productions that will be performed at AC Experimental Theatre this year.

The second show will be “On the Verge,” which is a modern play about four women explorers, and the impact women have had throughout history, Monty Downs, theatre instructor and technical director, said. “On the Verge” will be performed Dec. 8-11.

Both of these shows will be entered into the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, said Downs. “We will have respondents come in, see the shows and respond to the cast and crew then they will decide if they will consider the shows to go to the regional festival next semester,” Downs said.

The next show in the spring semester will be the classic Shakespearean comedy, “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” which will run from Feb. 23-26. The show is about a man named Falstaff who decides to fix his financial woe by seducing the wives of two wealthy merchants. The wives find he sent them identical letters and take revenge by playing tricks on Falstaff when he comes calling.

The theatre department will end the year with the musical, “Into the Woods” This production will run not only April 28-29 but also May 4-7. The buzz about the show has already begun. “I’ve always enjoyed the idea that the fairy tales we hear today are derived from a more twisted origin,” Alex Rhodes, a mass media major, said.

Tickets can be obtained by calling (806) 371-5359 or by going to www.actx.edu/theatre/theatreac-season where you can also find the times for the shows. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens. Along with $8 Amarillo College students/employees, and any other qualified student (i.e., AISD, WTAMU, etc.).

A special price of $6 is available for Amarillo College students currently enrolled in a theatre arts course (with the mnemonic ‘DRAM’) and $6 for groups of 10 or more (must be purchased 24-hours before scheduled showtime).