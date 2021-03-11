Scholarship deadline nears

By Raygan Lopez

The recommended deadline for applying for 2021-2022 Amarillo College Foundation scholarships is approaching. The Foundations offers general scholarships for students in need of financial assistance, but also for students’ campus involvement and grades.

“The AC Foundation was established in 1962 by a group of citizens that saw the need for students to receive financial assistance to attend college,” said Tracy D. Dougherty, the Foundation director of marketing, scholarship administration and special events.

“The purpose of the Foundation is to obtain gifts and grants to further the development of AC through scholarships, program development, faculty professional development and expansion.”

AC officials use the general scholarship application to administer over 700 scholarships. About 3500 students apply annually, Doughtery said. All scholarships have different requirements and criteria.

“Some are given as recruitment tools to area high school students to attend AC,” Doughtery said.

The preferred deadline for applying is March 1 but students can submit applications from Nov. 15 through Oct. 15. The Foundation will begin awarding scholarships to students in April.

To apply, go online at actx.edu/foundation and fill out the application completely along with an official transcript from AC or a previous school. Students can call the Foundation at 351-5107 or email the Foundation at ttdoughtery@actx.edu or m0155026@actx.edu. The Foundation office is located on the second floor of the College Union Building on the Washington Street Campus.