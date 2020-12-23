New hauntingly good series

By MACKI EDWARDS

Staff Reporter

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” is a sequel to the 2018 series “The Haunting of Hill House” on Netflix. It is supposed to be a scary show, but there are only a few jump-scares, and that is all toward the bookend of the season.

The first two episodes of Bly Manor are confusing because there are a lot of flashbacks. But as the episodes progress, they start to explain the characters’ “stories” and it leads to more information about them and how they ended up in the house where they stay. The flashbacks explain the reasons behind how the family got there and shows what has happened in their past.

For example, in the beginning, one of the main characters, Dani, keeps seeing the figure of a tall man with the appearance of having headlights as glasses. She only sees him when she looks in a mirror or when she sees her reflection. We later find out that the shadowy figure is actually the man she was engaged to.

I thought it was a great show. If you’re looking for a drama and mystery show I think this is a perfect fit for you. Along with the mysterious nature of the show comes a handful of suspenseful moments. As I said, it does take a little time to get into just because it is a little confusing in the beginning. Give it time and you’ll learn to love it.