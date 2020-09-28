Music department gains new professor

By ARINE GARIN

Staff Reporter

As the fall semester begins, a new member has joined the Amarillo College department of music, Dr. Wei Chen (Bruce) Lin.

Lin has performed all throughout the world and holds degrees from multiple universities including University of British Columbia, Westminster Choir College of Rider University and West Virginia University. Now he has come to AC as the director of piano.

Lin said he chose AC because of the college’s commitment to student success.

“Prior to Amarillo College, I worked with higher education for about eight years and I always worked with a range of students from first generation, disabilities and other ethnic backgrounds,” Lin said.

“Amarillo College shows tremendous support for their students, it’s not just financial support, but also social and academic support, which to me is a blessing and an asset,” he said.

Lin said one of his goals is to make people more aware of the opportunities in the music department.

“I want to prove that this program is accessible to all. Wherever there is a stage, the faculty and students are welcome to perform. There are choir, bands, orchestra and so much more for everyone to join. Music is for everyone,” he said.

Camille Nies, the chair of music and theatre, said she’s pleased to have Lin join the college.

“He has numerous experiences in piano competitions and festivals including access to educational resources. His ability alone provides a lot of variety of resources for the students,” she said.

Angelo Mincey, a second-year piano major, said he has already learned a lot from Lin’s lectures.

“If anything at all, Dr. Lin has taught me to be more convincing. Convincing in the artistic and stylistic approach and to prioritize my goals,” he said.

Mincey also said that everyone should take the opportunity to hear Lin perform.

“Whether you’re in music or not, whether you want to learn or not, I think Dr. Lin’s performance is something everyone can truly enjoy as he is such a beautiful pianist,” Mincey said.