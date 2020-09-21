Students learn to keep their distance

By FLOREYA QUINTERO

Staff Reporter

As the 2020 fall semester begins at Amarillo College, students and faculty are actively practicing one of the many things that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought into the lives of people all-around the world: social distancing.

Social distancing is one of the precautions being enforced on campus in order to prevent the spread of the virus and keep exposure and contamination rates low.

“People in the college actually took a measuring tape and measured between where people would sit,” said Becky Easton, the dean of liberal arts.

Using a measuring tape to provide a safe six-foot distance was only the beginning. From separating and removing furniture across campus and in classrooms to splitting classes and students having to attend in person every other week, the new accommodations and changes have created new challenges.

“While I see the necessity for having split classes and attending every other week, I think it is really irritating that we weren’t given the option to choose when we could come to class,” Ngan Trinh, a business administration major, said. “Especially because a lot of students have jobs and other priorities that can’t be altered.”

Transitioning into this new teaching and learning environment has placed a big burden on both teachers and students. Everyone is going to extra lengths so that the instructors can teach well and so that the

students can find the best way to learn.

“Going remote has not only completely pushed me but also other students to learn in a different way and to do their work in a different way as well,” said Destine Dominguez, a business administration major.

Social distancing is not the only method being used to ensure the safety and health of individuals at AC. There are hand sanitizer stations located in various spots throughout the campus, and face masks are required and given to those who may be in need of one.

“I think students have been really good at trying to remember social distancing while at school and by staying home,” said Easton. “If we can do the best we can during the pandemic, someday we will be back to something closer to normal.”