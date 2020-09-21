Student Life to hold Fallfest grab-and-go event

By RUTH MARTINEZ

Staff Reporter

Amarillo College Student Life and the Student Government Association are hosting the annual Fallfest this year, but with a different twist due to COVID-19. With health guidelines in place, this year the festival will be a quick grab-and-go style. Currently, enrolled students will be able to grab a free lunch and a free T-shirt. There will also be an opportunity for students to register to vote for the presidential election this upcoming November. Students who can prove they are registered to vote can get a free Sonic drink. All registered students will also being entered into a raffle prize of a $100 gift card.

“Both Student Life and SGA are excited to keep this tradition alive,” said Jenna Welch, the Student Life coordinator. Fallfest was usually spent outside with students and families around the community coming together and all clubs and organizations hosting variety of games, activities and candy.

“While it may be different we are excited to still offer this traditional event in a new format,” said Student Government Association President Jackson Ruiz.

“We wanted this to be for our students and for it to be a benefit for them and for their future,” said Favi Perez, a general studies major and Student Government Association historian.

The grab-and-go Fallfest events will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Washington Street Campus clock tower; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the East Campus, PSTC 100 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the West Campus lecture hall courtyard.