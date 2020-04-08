Registration opens, changes due to COVID-19 April 8, 2020 The Ranger Videos 0 Registration for summer and fall opened Monday, April 6, but summer classes will be delivered in a remote, tech-supported learning environment. Lab-based health sciences and industry classes are not available for summer registration at this time due to the hands-on nature of the course work. The decision about whether to offer these hands-on classes in the summer will be made in May, AC officials said. Ernesto Olmos, director of advising, pointed out two important resources for helping students register:Instructions for using the student planner: https://www.actx.edu/advising/using-the-student-schedule-plannerHow to schedule an advising session: https://www.actx.edu/advising/who-is-my-advisor
