Badgerama is coming

By STEVEN OSBURN, Staff Reporter |

“Badgerama is an annual outdoor festival hosted by Amarillo College Student Life,” according to Jenna Welch, student life specialist. This event will include live music, food from Sharkies Burrito Co. and activities provided by student clubs and organizations.

“All AC students and employees can participate. T-shirts will also be for sale for $5,” Welch said.

Students will need their student IDs to join in for free festivities, Welch said. “Employees can purchase a meal for $5.”

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Washington Street campus.

The music will be provided by Krigare, a Nashville singer songwriter. According to Krigare’s website, her title translates to warrior in Swedish. She got her start performing when she was 6 years old, playing piano for Kelly Clarkson at the Grammy Awards.

She has also managed to recover from stage IV thyroid cancer, and stage I melanoma, after being diagnosed at age 16. The website describes her style of music as “cinematic/pop” and says she is known for her “imagery,” and “storytelling lyrics.”

The student government association, or SGA, co-hosts this event, Welch said.

“Badgerama is something we do yearly,” said Cecilia Almanza, the SGA president and a nuclear medicine major. The SGA will make sure students are enjoying themselves, Almanza said.

“Each club brings activities,” said Jimmy Nye, another SGA member and a psychology major. “We take shifts at different activities and stands.”

According to Welch, this event used to be themed, but they have decided not to have a theme this year. “We just want to celebrate and encourage school spirit,” she said.