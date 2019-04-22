Summer, fall registration begins

By MICHAEL SULLEN, Staff Reporter |

Registration is underway for fall and summer semesters at Amarillo College.

“A lot of students do not realize we are registering for both summer and fall semester,” Ruth De Anda, an advising associate, said.

Advisers meet with students by appointment only, Monday through Thursday, and take and walk-ins on Fridays only. They suggest appointments and urge students not to wait until the last minute to register.

“You risk a class being full,” De Anda said. “You risk getting class times that you are not OK with, for example: 7:30 a.m. or 7 p.m. If you are in a program that requires classes that are only available at certain times, for example: spring only or fall only, you could delay completing your program and graduating.”

AC will offer two six-week summer terms. “Summer 1 classes will be May 20 through June 28 and our Summer 2 classes start July 1 through Aug. 8,” Emily Showers, an advising associate, said.

Students enrolling in Summer 1 classes must register by May 17 and payments for Summer 1 classes must be in by May 10. The Summer 2 registration deadline is June 28. Online classes are also available for eight weeks during the summer from June 3 to July 25.