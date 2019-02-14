Relationships are not perfect

Editorial |

It seems that Valentine’s Day brings out the romantic in people (unless you’re the kind of person who despises the holiday, in which case, we don’t blame you). Really, though, it seems like when V-Day rolls around, everyone’s talking about relationships. The ones they’re in, the ones they wish they were in and the ones they don’t have.

People tend to yearn for the “perfect” relationships displayed around them, especially around this time of the year. It’s really easy to look at relationships portrayed in movies, books and even on social media and think, “Man, I wish I had that kind of relationship,” or, “I wish my significant other would do that [insert romantic thing].”

Just because the tough parts of a relationship don’t show doesn’t mean they aren’t there.

The truth is, no relationship is perfect. It might seem that way, but many times, you’re only seeing the surface of a relationship.

Sure, when you first dive in to a new relationship things can seem perfect, but humans are humans. We are all flawed, and those flaws will eventually make their way into our relationships, romantic and otherwise.

More often than not, movies, books, social media and even the couples you see in the real world are putting their best faces forward, and who would blame them?

We, The Ranger Staff, believe that relationships can be great even if they aren’t perfect. However, they don’t just come that way. For a relationship to be its best, it takes work and compromise from all parties involved. It isn’t easy, but if you really care about your significant other, that’s all that matters at the end of the day.

It’s easy to look at what another couple has and want it. But, even the best of relationships have their lows. Humans are complex, and life is unpredictable. Things happen. Everyone has bad days, which can cause bad moods, which can bleed into every interaction you have. There will be arguments, tough times … it happens. It’s normal, and sometimes normality is the most desirable of all.