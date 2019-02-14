Listen to the love in the air

By JAKE DAY, Staff Reporter |

From The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” to the crooning Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett, romance is a popular theme for music and Valentine’s Day can be the perfect time to listen to love songs and celebrate romance. Romantic songs idealize love and pay tribute to matters of the heart. This music can provide the soundtrack for a candlelight dinner, a moonlit walk, a slow dance or a snuggle. When it comes to love songs, Amarillo College students had a few to recommend.

Kenzie Dallas, a general education major, said that even though she is as “single as a Pringle” she still likes love songs. “I would recommend Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ album … just the whole album is so good,” Dallas said with a smile. Other students aren’t choosey. “Most pop music talked about being in a relationship,” Jasmine Gunter, a criminal justice major, said.

Erik Carrillo, a general studies major, recommended “I’m Good” by Z-Ro for feel-good music on Valentine’s Day. Some students said that when they consider love songs, they are more likely to think of entire playlists. Students who are in a relationship said that when they first got together they bonded over shared musical interests so they have playlists devoted to music they share in common and listen to together. With love, however, also comes heartbreak. Instead of recommending romantic tunes, several students said they would prefer to offer suggestions from their breakup playlists.

Carrillo recommended Chris Brown’s “X” and Jasmine Garza, a radiology major, suggested Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next.” Garza said she listens to “sad songs” around Valentine’s Day. Kaitlin Troutman, a nursing major, said that Post Malone is great “breakup” music.

But love must come before the inevitable heartbreak, so, for students seeking a sentimental soundtrack, Amy Presley, KACV-FM90 program director and instructor, made a playlist of her romantic recommendations for Valentine’s Day.