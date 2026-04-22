‘Project Hail Mary’ explores humanity beyond earth

By Christina Flores

Ranger Reporter

In recent times, science fiction movies tend to heavily rely on explosions and action. However, that is not the case with “Project Hail Mary.” Based on the novel by Andy Weir, this film mixes science fiction with humor, mystery and the importance of human connection that captures the hearts of the audience, leaving them with an emotional cinematic experience.

The story follows Ryland Grace, a middle school teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory of how he got there. As fragments of his memory slowly return through flashbacks, he discovers he is on a mission to save Earth and may be humanity’s last hope to stop a mysterious cosmic threat. What unfolds through Grace’s journey is the exploration of sacrifice, curiosity and what it means to be brave and believe in yourself.

What stands out about “Project Hail Mary” compared to other science fiction films is the way they use science without overwhelming viewers. This film does not shy away from problem-solving, and instead leans into their discoveries by having Grace piece together his findings using experimentation that allows for audience members to follow along. These moments create a tension and excitement that help to build the heart of the movie by allowing Grace’s character to develop in a meaningful way that the audience can appreciate.

The weight of the film rested heavily on leading man Ryan Gosling, whose portrayal of Ryland Grace is one of the movie’s strongest assets. Gosling’s performance as Grace was not one of a traditional action hero, but as an ordinary person who is often unsure of himself yet has a willingness to help when it matters the most. This allowed the character to feel authentic and relatable because he was not perfect, but still brilliant.

Visually, “Project Hail Mary” captures the vast emptiness of space beautifully while also emphasizing Grace’s isolation. The effects are clean and purposeful in their use, adding to the storyline rather than taking it over and overwhelming the audience. While the film is set in space, it does not rely on dark, shadowy visuals that give a sense of drama. Instead, there are a variety of colors throughout the film, seen in space and on Earth, that help to highlight the film’s more tender moments.

Overall, “Project Hail Mary” stands out as a memorable science fiction film that does not focus on action, but on the story it tells. Its strong character development, stunning visuals and heartfelt humor weave a story that captures the audience’s attention, which is what makes it such a high-grossing film with a rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. This film is a cinematic masterpiece because of the inspiring story and the lasting effect it had on viewers, making it the second-highest-grossing film of the year.