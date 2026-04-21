How to be productive on campus

By Zoe Hughes

Editor-in-Chief

Every college student knows the feeling: you could go home…but that would require effort. And once you’re there, your bed, your snacks and your “just one episode” mindset are waiting to completely derail your productivity.

So instead, you stay on campus. Now what?

Here’s how to actually get things done, without falling into a three-hour doom-scroll session.

First, pick your “vibe.” Campus has zones, and choosing the right one matters more than you think. The library for serious, “I have my life together” energy. Student lounges? Slightly chaotic, but good for lighter work. The Badger Cafe says, “I’m productive, but I also deserve a little treat.” And you know what? Sometimes, a four-dollar coffee is the only motivation you need.

Next, make a plan, or at least pretend to. Saying “I’ll just study” is how you end up reorganizing your backpack for 20 minutes and calling it a day. Instead, pick a few specific tasks; finish that assignment, review notes, join a club, respond to emails you’ve been avoiding. Crossing things off a list feels weirdly powerful, like you’ve unlocked a new level of adulthood.

Time management is key, but don’t overcomplicate it. Try working in chunks, about 25 to 50 minutes, then take a short break. It’s long enough to focus, but short enough that your brain doesn’t stage a protest. Think of it as tricking yourself into being productive.

Of course, distractions are everywhere. Your phone? Enemy number one. One minute you’re checking the time, the next you’re deep into a video about a raccoon stealing snacks. Do yourself a favor, silence notifications, flip your phone over or put it in your backpack like it’s in timeout.

Also, don’t forget to use campus resources. Tutoring centers, writers’ corner and study groups exist for a reason. Asking for help does not mean you are failing; it means you are smart enough not to suffer alone at 10 p.m. over something Google cannot explain.

And yes, take breaks. Real ones. Walk around, grab food, text a friend, stare into the void for a minute, whatever lets your brain rest. Just don’t let a “quick break” turn into a full personality change where you forget you had work to do in the first place.

Finally, build a routine. If you regularly stay on campus after class, your brain starts to associate that time with productivity. Eventually, sitting down to work won’t feel like a battle; it will just be part of your day.

At the end of the day, staying on campus can be your secret weapon. Home is for relaxing. Campus is for getting things done…or at least pretending to while sipping coffee and opening your laptop.

Either way, it is progress.