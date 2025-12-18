Review: A Trip Through New York

By Zoe Hughes

When I traveled to New York City over Thanksgiving break to watch my 16-year-old sister perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, I expected a meaningful weekend with my family. What I didn’t expect was just how much the city itself would become part of the story, from Broadway nights and towering skyscrapers to the chaos of navigating the subway and a ferry ride I still wish I could erase.

The trip was packed from the start. One of the highlights was visiting several Broadway theaters, including the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, to see “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” The energy of the theatre district is something that can’t be replicated anywhere else. Standing in lines outside iconic marquees, surrounded by people buzzing with excitement, made me appreciate how deeply Broadway is woven into the identity of the city. Even without seeing every show on my list, just stepping inside those historic spaces felt surreal.

Between shows and sightseeing, I made my way through some of New York’s most famous landmarks. Times Square was loud and overwhelming in all the ways I expected, but seeing it in person still felt like stepping into a movie. Fifth Avenue added a completely different kind of sensory overload with its glowing storefronts and holiday displays. I visited the Empire State Building, though it ended up being something I probably wouldn’t do again. Central Park, on the other hand, offered a quiet moment in the middle of nonstop motion, a reminder that even New York has its own version of calm.

The subway introduced me to the more unpredictable side of the city. One wrong train landed my family far into Brooklyn when we meant to stay in Midtown. Still, after a few trial-and-error rides, I started to understand how the whole system works. Once the confusion faded, it became one of the easiest and most efficient ways to travel.

Not everything went smoothly, though. The ferry ride around the Statue of Liberty and under the Brooklyn Bridge was my least favorite moment. As someone afraid of big bodies of water, riding a ferry was far from enjoyable, even if the skyline views were undeniably impressive.

I visited several well-known stores, including Macy’s, Tiffany’s, the Lego Store, Disney and Kate Spade. And despite New York’s reputation for being expensive, I was pleasantly surprised by how affordable food and other things could be. With a bit of planning, eating on a budget ended up being completely doable.

The city also provided more than a few unintentional laughs: a protest outside Fox News, clouds of weed smoke on the sidewalks and a man who complimented my “pretty blue eyes,” despite the fact that my eyes are green.

The highlight of the entire trip was watching my sister march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Seeing her perform in such an iconic event made the crowds, early mornings, and long walks worth it.

If, and when, I return to New York, I’ll make adjustments: staying closer to Central Park, avoiding tourist traps, planning one avenue at a time and skipping the Empire State Building. And the myth about New Yorkers being rude? Completely false in my experience. Most people were kind, just busy.

New York City was chaotic, overwhelming and unforgettable, and I’m already looking forward to returning soon.