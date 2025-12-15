Co-Editors bid heartfelt farewell

Lessons Student Media taught me

By Foster Conner

Editor-in-Chief

Being on The Ranger has taught me skills necessary for surviving a career in journalism like learning to be comfortable in the uncomfortable, leading people even when they may not understand the concept and navigating complex professional relationships.

As a teenager, I always wanted to be a journalist and writer but chose to serve my country instead of pursuing my dreams. AC Student Media gave me the opportunity to take what I learned from the service and apply it to a passion. I never thought that my two careers would be able to blend together smoothly and help guide me in finding my next career path in Public Relations.

Winning awards for my work in multiple state-level competitions, meeting other student journalists and gaining real world connections gives me a sense of pride and hope for a fruitful career.

If there is one thing I can advise for future staff members, it’s to strive to win awards but remember that if you don’t win it’s an opportunity to grow and learn. For anyone who wants to join The Ranger and for all current staff members, always remember, what you write and what you make represents you.

Remember, take pride in the work you do, but remember that this is one step in a long life of experiences.

Foster Out

How taking a chance on Student Media sparked unexpected growth

By Angelina Syribouth

Co-editor and Social Media Manager

When I first joined The Ranger in the spring, I had no idea what I was getting myself into. As a business administration major, I never imagined I would dive headfirst into the world of journalism, photography and storytelling.

Joining The Ranger as a photographer and social media manager was my first real experience in both media and the professional world, which completely changed how I approached learning and responsibility.

By the beginning of fall, I had expanded my role to include online management and writing stories, which pushed me outside my comfort zone to create and manage my own piece of work, and others’ work as well.

In late September, I became a page editor, allowing me to truly learn what hard work and discipline looked like. Every deadline, every layout adjustment and every last-minute change was a lesson in patience, attention to detail and teamwork.

In November, I took on my biggest challenge yet: co-editor. Leading a team was intimidating, and there were moments where I doubted my ability to handle it. But through support, collaboration and persistence, I discovered strengths I didn’t know I had.

I learned not only to lead, but to communicate effectively, to balance creativity with deadlines and to trust my team while pushing them to grow.

If there’s one thing I hope to pass along, it’s to embrace the opportunities that scare you because growth always seems to lie outside your comfort zone.

I am so thankful for working with a team of creative, dedicated and talented individuals who trusted me, guided me and gave me an experience I will never forget.

Deuces, Angelina