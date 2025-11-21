Review: Demon Slayer Infinity Castle: The climax begins

By Joleigh Darsey

Staff Reporter

The ‘Infinity Castle’ marks the first of the many planned trilogies that are adapting to the manga’s climactic “Infinity Castle” arc. Coming off the success of the ‘Mugen Train’ and the recap style films, it is very clear that this one was meant to feel more epic and self-contained. The domestic and international box office reception has been staggering. The film has shattered opening records in Japan, and in the U.S the opening weekend gross of $70 million has set records for an international film and for an R rated animated film. This movie also has become one of the highest gross anime films ever. Expectations were high for this movie and in many ways the ‘Infinity Castle’ delivers.

This film shows its greatest strengths. Ufotable has outdone even themselves. From the sweeping action of set pieces to the intricate background details, every frame gives viewers the feeling of it being polished, alive and purposeful. The shifting of the geometric design of the “castle” itself lends a sense of disorientation and otherworldliness that will enhance the intensity of the battles. The fight choreography is masterful. From the one on one duals to full on clashes between multiple characters. The action of these battles flow with fast, brutal and dynamic motions. The sound design and score by Yuki Kaijura also elevates the emotional highs and violent lows alike.

From reading the manga to watching the films, I fell in love with this series. From the amazing animations to the fights that occur, the films show great character development. This film was the best one so far, the details that were added to the movie will give the viewer a sense of action. The thrill of watching this movie had me on the edge of my seat. Viewers say they cried watching this movie because of the backstories and fight scenes. The many battles that occurred in this movie gives detail to what the series is about. This film follows the manga to the exact point and I couldn’t have been more grateful that they are following the story line. Regardless of the high emotions the film shows great detail to the characters and the background.

While this movie is the “climax opener”, the film still carves breathing room for the character’s reflection, backstory and emotional stakes. The flashbacks that occurred in the movie reminds the viewers of who the characters are and what they’ve endured, helping reinforce why we care about the outcomes. Some of the more introspective scenes hit harder than others, particularly when placed after or between brutal battles. This film has leaned into roles as the opening act of a larger finale.

The movie doesn’t shy away from setting the board, introducing different fonts and making it clear that the stakes are existential. It is a grand, loud and unapologetically epic.