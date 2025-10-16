Jaycee Caldwell: FirstBank Southwest coordinator

By Gillian Crist

Editor-in-Chief

Q. Can you say your name and then your position?

A. Jaycee Caldwell, and I am the coordinator of the FirstBank Southwest Center.

Q. Could you tell me a bit about yourself, what you like to do outside of work and some of your education and job experiences?

A. I’m actually a small town kid from the Lubbock area. I grew up stock showing, playing all sports, gymnastics, dance, cheer, and then I went to a community college called South Plains College. During my time as student government president, I got to meet and connect with people at Amarillo College. Then I transferred to Texas Tech and graduated with my bachelor’s of science in agricultural communications right in the middle of COVID.

I substituted and taught for a little bit with Lubbock ISD and worked for an advertising company, managing social media. Then I moved to Amarillo. I would constantly check the AC website because I wanted to be part of that community. One day, I saw a position open for supervisor of gymnastics and dance, and I applied and got the job.

I’ve been with AC for the past two years over at West Campus as the gymnastics and dance supervisor, so I got to really put my passion with those two sports together and work with kids. It’s really made me grow professionally and personally. When I found out Kyle was leaving, I looked into what this position consists of, and it was a lot of the same type of skills that I used at gymnastics and dance. I prayed about whether or not it was right for me, and something kept telling me to jump at the opportunity. Now that I’m here, I’m excited about connecting with people of the community and our faculty, staff and students.

Q. How does this role differ from your previous position?

A. It’s a different atmosphere. In my previous position, it was more connecting with parents and younger students, ages two to 17. Now it’ll be more of our Amarillo College students and faculty. As far as managing a facility and keeping the upkeep, it’s very similar.

Q. What are you looking forward to most going into this new role?

A. Definitely connecting with the students and community members.

Q. What has been your favorite part of the AC community?

A. How supportive everyone is and how welcoming you feel at AC. It really does feel like a family outside of your family at home.

Q. What are some of your duties and responsibilities?

A. Upkeep of the facility, making sure all fitness equipment is safe and running well, checking in with student workers, and managing night and weekend supervisors. Also making sure athletics has everything they need for tournaments or games, and overseeing court rentals and scheduling.