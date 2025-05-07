Celebrating Success: Non-traditional students are redefining college life

Foster Conner

School is not a warzone. Leaving the military can be a struggle when you transition from a structured lifestyle full of long hours and high risks. College is a structured environment in an entirely different way that can be too slow for many nontraditional students

If I could give one piece of advice to nontraditional students like me, it would be to get involved. Many of us have had whole other lives before coming to college and may have responsibilities a traditional student does not have that can make attending college complicated.

Making connections with fellow students, stepping out of your comfort zone and trying new things will help make navigating a degree all that much easier. If you are a veteran like me, you have already survived the toughest challenge of your life; going to college is easy compared to what we have already faced. Most of all, do not give up.