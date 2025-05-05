Leaving AC won’t be easy, but we’re ready

Graduation season has arrived and many Amarillo College students have completed the necessary courses and will soon be off to start new careers or transferring to a four-year university. Still, leaving isn’t easy. Change is hard for everyone. For the past few years, AC has been more than just a college, it’s been our home. We’ve all learned, grown and built friendships in a place that made us feel supported.

It’s not uncommon to hear students say how they wish AC was a four-year school because they love it so much. With state-of-the-art facilities and a tight-knit campus community, it’s no wonder we’re hesitant to leave such a comfortable place. But we, The Ranger staff, want to remind everyone that the community we’ve built at AC doesn’t just disappear after graduation. Whether you’re staying in Amarillo or moving on, those connections can last. Keep in touch with classmates, mentors and instructors. They’ll continue to support and encourage you long after you walk the stage.

AC has done so much to prepare us for what’s next, from industry fairs to transfer guidance, we’ve been given tools to succeed no matter where our next chapter begins. Keep in mind that we also didn’t know what to expect when we started AC, but we found our place. Now it’s time to do that again, just on a bigger scale.

If you’re planning to transfer soon, explore universities, scholarships and financial aid opportunities. Thanks to AC’s strong transfer programs, we’re more than ready for that next academic step. Before packing up and moving out of Amarillo, check the cost of living in the area you want to move. Amarillo is relatively cheap compared to other cities in America, and moving to another location may require adjusting your budget.

So yes, it’s OK to feel a little nervous. It’s OK to feel sad about leaving. But it’s also OK, and exciting, to be ready for the next step. AC has helped us discover who we are and what we want. Now, it’s our turn to go out into the world and make something of it. Wherever we go, we carry AC with us.