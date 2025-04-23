Tiny TikTok camera packs charming retro punch

By Foster Conner

Page Editor

Small, portable and classical. Recently, I watched a trend of people buying a “Chuzhao Camera” on TikTok and decided to purchase one myself. I was sure this was another scam toy that advertised fake products and artificial intelligence to make a believable item. Even when influencers began to show them using the item, I assumed they lied about how great it was just to make a few dollars off a sale. I had to try and get it.

When the camera arrived, I was surprised by its size. Fitting in the palm of my hand and able to fit in a small purse or satchel, the Chuzhao camera works better than expected for something that, at the time of purchase, only cost $35.

The viewing window, which shows how photos and videos taken with the camera come out, is located on the top of the camera, reminiscent of a 1940s Ikoflex camera. To record a video, you crank a handle on the side, and you press a button on the front to take a photo.

Chuzhao also allows you to switch between color and black-and-white, giving photos a vintage effect. The camera’s images were of decent quality, with better-quality pictures in black-and-white.

If there is any complaint about the camera, it would be the features you would not expect to be available on such a cheap camera. Photos cannot be taken while zoomed in, and it has a fishbowl effect, almost like you are taking the photos farther than you are. Recording a video is a bit challenging when turning the crank, as it is difficult to capture a still video; thankfully, Chuzhao made it so that you can long-press on the record button and capture a video without the crank.

I would not personally use the Chuzhao as my primary camera and would not use it to record important moments. Instead, I suggest using this camera for novelty photos with friends or challenging yourself to take pictures outside the norm.

Overall, for $35, this camera is good compared to similar cameras in the same price range, offering more features than expected. I would not purchase this product if you intend to use it as your primary camera or replace an existing one. If instead you bought this camera as what is labeled as a toy, then the features and options make it worth the purchase for a bit of fun. I would give this product four out of five snails.