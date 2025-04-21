Keeping Score: life as a Sports Information Director

By Trey Lopez

Sports Reporter

Nathan Heuer serves as the sports information director at Amarillo College, where his responsibilities include writing articles, producing content, and taking photos. “My main job here at Amarillo College is to write articles and produce content for the team,” Heuer explained. “I also work with local media, particularly Channel 10 and Channel 4 to connect them with coaches and the players.

While Heuer’s title covers a lot, the full scope of his work often goes unnoticed. “I help set up stuff for play-by-play commentary, particularly Mike Rhoden for Texas Panhandle Sports Network (TPSN), and even help drive the team’s bus to New Mexico,” Heuer said. He’s also the voice behind Badger Claws podcast on FM90, with help from FM90 director Amy Presley who assists to get everything set up.

Heuer earned his bachelor’s degree in media from the University of Northern Colorado eight years ago, Straight out of College he went back to his hometown at Omaha, Nebraska where he was a newspaper sports reporter, a role where he held for seven years.

Heuer’s work hasn’t been limited to athletics. “Not only have I done sports in the past, I have covered important events around the world. For example like city hall and things like that, beyond the sports world,” he noted.

His path eventually led him to Amarillo College, after being let go by his previous position during the pandemic. Despite that, Heuer is fortunate to be here in Amarillo. “I am very grateful to Lisa and Mark White for welcoming me into the Amarillo College family,” he said.

Heuer keeps his mind open about his future but is grateful for his current position and the supportive community around him. “I enjoy being here in Amarillo, and covering these awesome athletes here at Amarillo College, I feel blessed to be here,” he shared. For those interested in following Heuer’s work, visit www.acbadgers.com.