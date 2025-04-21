Cervix says, don’t skip routine Pap tests

By Gillian Crist

Page Editor

Legs up in the stirrups, blue paper sterile gown on – the attention is on you.

Going to the gynecologist is a daunting task for anyone with a vagina, but keeping up with the recommended appointments can help treat serious issues early on and even save your life.

Doctor’s appointments, in general, can be scary. You often hear things you don’t want to hear, and it’s a sterile, unfamiliar environment. Your fear is valid, but letting it hurt your health is not. Pap smears, possibly one of the most intimidating vaginal-related appointments, cause a lot of fear among the young women who are supposed to get them. A pap smear, or cervical cytology, is done by undressing from the waist down. A lubricated speculum is inserted into the vaginal canal to allow the cervix to be seen. Then, a small brush and spatula are used to collect samples of cervical cells to be tested.

The test only takes a few minutes, and while it may cause a bit of discomfort, it is relatively painless. The worst common side effect is light spotting for a short period of time afterward. This test can detect early changes in cells that could develop into more serious health issues later on, like cervical cancer. While the five-year survival rate of cervical cancer is 67%, early detection and treatment raise this number to 91%. The rates of cancer have also begun to increase among younger people.

This test can also have additional tests added, like for HPV, a common sexually transmitted infection that can cause a significantly higher risk of cervical cancer. When these issues are detected early on, it can prevent the development of severe cancers. The treatment is also less aggressive and less likely to include forms of chemotherapy or radiation therapy, which can cause lasting effects.

It is essential to understand that having an abnormal pap smear does not automatically mean cancer. It can be a signal for other issues or infections. The most intimidating part of pap smears often seems to be the speculum because of its shape. From experience, they don’t “hurt.” Sure, they feel uncomfortable, but it isn’t painful, and it only takes a few minutes max. By no means is it fun, but neither is getting a swab test for strep throat. Just like oral swab tests, once you do it for the first time, it becomes way less intimidating. It can also be a bit scary to have to get undressed from the waist down, but chances are, the doctor has already seen 10 other vaginas that day, and probaly 100 that week. There is also the option of requesting a female provider if that is more comfortable.

The first pap smear should be performed at age 21 and should become part of a yearly to triyearly health screening routine. A few minutes of discomfort can prevent potentially life-threatening complications. Pap smears are much less scary than chemotherapy.