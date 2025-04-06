The 806 coffee, lounge brews change

By Foster Conner

Page Editor

Located on Historic Route 66, The 806 Coffee + Lounge isn’t just a coffee shop, it’s a cultural hub. I’ve been going to The 806 ever since I started AC in the fall. I still remember the first time I stepped foot inside because just walking in is an experience in itself. The industrial-style interior is warmed by an inviting atmosphere, where walls showcase works of local artists, ranging anywhere from photography to vibrant paintings.

The 806 is more than just a café; it definitely feels like a vital part of the community. A corner of the shop is dedicated to flyers promoting local groups and organizations, while free resources are readily available. Among them is Narcan, an unexpected yet crucial offering that raises awareness about opioid overdose prevention. Narcan was put in place thanks to local advocate Angie Duncan and her plight to make sure everyone has access to drug prevention products.

Of course, no visit is complete without coffee. The Cinnabum—a blend of coffee, oat milk, cinnamon and caramel—is a must-try. The smooth, slightly sweet flavor carries hints of honey, making it a perfect pick-me-up for working on projects or studying.

For those feeling hungry, The 806 offers a selection of “Foodies,” including bagels. My go-to is the cheddar jalapeño bagel with cream cheese. I usually get this savory snack while I’m studying and working on homework.

This isn’t just a coffee shop—it’s a space for unfiltered artistic expression. The walls don’t shy away from bold, uncensored artwork, and the shop regularly hosts events like drag performances with the Haus of Mysfits, open mic nights and local film screenings.

During the evening events, The 806 offers drinks like wine and champagne along with food items like Pizzas on a bagel or na’an bread. The 806 maintains a variety of events to keep you entertained whether it’s during the day trying to study at a coffee shop or enjoying a local show and event, The 806 is a welcoming home of creativity and art. For anyone seeking a place that celebrates creativity, inclusivity and great coffee, The 806 Coffee + Lounge is more than worth a visit.