Badger $mart offers experience, financial literacy

By Honour Skidmore

Student Reporter

As a non-profit organization, Education Credit Union focuses on providing financial services with an emphasis on community support. Additionally, the Badger $mart Branch offers several internship opportunities to students, providing them with invaluable experience in the fields of business and banking.

“This is beneficial two-fold, it helps students gain internship and job experience on campus, and it’s been very fruitful for them. They have access to any jobs that are posted and are treated as regular employees; it’s not just an internship, it is an internship plus,” Rashmi Pillai, program coordinator for business technology, said

ECU’s Badger $mart Branch is located at 512 SW 22nd Ave., a block east of Washington Stree. The ECU has provided valuable support to students seeking financial education and facing financial challenges

“I can think of so many pros when it comes to this location,” Pillai said. “I don’t like travelling in cold weather so having the bank right here it’s a lot easier. It is also local so it helps in communicating with students.” Pillai said.

Business Administration major, Alex Arrendondo, said that due to the bank’s proximity to the school, it is easier to deposit financial aid checks without going across town to deposit or cash out. “At AC, the options to teach Financial Literacy are limited and recently I found out we can also do Student Taxes,” Arrendondo said.