Morgan Wallen tops charts with new single

By Genevieve Presley

Columnist

Since the release of “One Thing At A Time” in 2023, country singer Morgan Wallen has been keeping busy with releasing new music in preparation for his new album. In addition to collaborating with Post Malone in 2024, Wallen also released three songs of his own including “Lies, Lies, Lies,” “Love Somebody,” and “Smile.”

Following the success of the first two new songs and the surprise release of “Smile” on New Year’s Eve, Morgan shocked fans yet again on Jan. 27 when he announced his “I’m The Problem” tour which is named after his highly-anticipated fourth album, set to come out later this year.

The title track, “I’m The Problem” was released on Jan. 31 and tells the story of a toxic relationship in a way that was so lyrically complex and heartfelt. Through strong vocals and powerful imagery, Morgan paints a picture of a rebellious troublemaker who spends his Friday nights drinking, then builds up his persona through the eyes of his ex who constantly views him as a selfish boyfriend.

The lyrics to the song capture the meaning quite well, specifically when he sings the lyrics: “If I’m the problem, well you might be the reason.” If I had to pick a favorite lyric it would without a doubt be this one. I also thought the incredible strength of Morgan’s vocals gave the song much more power and emotion and I would even go so far as to say that it was one of the best songs he has ever written.

“I’m The Problem” debuted at number one on Spotify in the U.S. with 2.53 million streams. It is currently the fifth-biggest worldwide song debut of 2025 with over 3.6 million total streams.

The song also debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually reached eleven charts. At the time of its release, Wallen was already making history as the first artist to secure three songs on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Country charts at the same time. Now he has four.

Of his previous releases, “Love Somebody” appears to be the most popular with 142,015,234 current streams. However, I predict “I’m The Problem” will soon overtake “Love Somebody” in popularity.

Overall, Morgan Wallen’s success knows no limits and I believe this song will become even more of a fan favorite as more details about the album are revealed. I rate this song a 10 out of 10 for its captivating vocals and remarkable lyrics. I would recommend it to any country music fan and I can’t wait to hear the album.