AC employs new volleyball coaches

By Xiadani Terrazas

Student Reporter

Amarillo College has a new head women’s volleyball coach, Scott Sandel. He replaced former head coach Amanda Black who resigned after leading the Badgers to a 16-15 record in their 2022 season. Sandel selected Meagan Ellis as his assistant coach.

“I am thrilled to have Sandel join our coaching staff here at Amarillo College,” Athletic Director Mark White said.

“I am confident that our volleyball program will thrive under his leadership. Sandel having enthusiasm for the game and dedication to winning and wanting academic success for his student-athletes is an exciting combination. I can not wait to see what the future holds.”

Sandel was the head volleyball coach at Tascosa High School from 2006-2013. He guided teams to the regional quarterfinals in six consecutive seasons. Sandel was also an assistant coach under Kim Hudson in 1990 when the Lady Buffs of West Texas A&M University captured the NCAA Division II national championship. He also served as the head women’s volleyball coach for the NCAA division I programs at Northern Michigan University. Sandel’s team made the NCAA post-season tourney.

“I am excited to be back in the Panhandle,” Sandel said. “It is really good to be home. I look forward to building the Amarillo College volleyball team into the sort of program everyone involved will be proud of.”

Sandel was an assistant coach at the University of South Carolina, where the team reached the NCAA tournament. In 2022, he served as head coach and specialized training director for Frisco Flyers Volleyball. Sandel has had numerous successful club teams and has nine regional club championships to his credit.

“Our goals are very simple,” Sandel said. “We want to be a competitive volleyball team every time we step on the floor. We want to be a quality program that represents Amarillo College and Amarillo. The team is doing a great job. They are working hard and working on becoming a good team.”

Sandel said the newest thing about AC’s volleyball is the Badger Clinics summer volleyball camp, and a new gym. “We are trying to build a crowd at our home matches. We need a band and students in the stands,” said Sandel.

“A few of my goals include making the National Tournament and teaching the girls life lessons through volleyball,” Meagan Ellis, assistant coach said. “This is my first year as a college volleyball coach. The job and position are new to me, but volleyball has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I love learning more about the sport through being a coach.”

Ellis played volleyball collegiately at Southern Nazarene University from 2017-2021. She brings club playing and coaching experience to the volleyball team. Ellis also is the head coach of Amarillo Xtreme 17s.