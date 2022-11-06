Look for help, save yourself

OPINION

By STETSON SMITH

Student Reporter

Suicide (noun) 1. The intentional taking of one’s own life. 2. Destruction of one’s own interests or prospects.

Hearing the word “suicide” can cause an array of reactions. Some people shy away, while some may get defensive that it’s just a cry for attention.

For many, it’s like a constant shadow looming behind you and is best dealt with by trying to pretend it’s not there; however, there is no monster to be found lurking in the dark. This is quite simply suicide and suicidal ideation.

Suicide is a leading cause of death nationwide, according to the National Institute of Mental Health’s online forums co-created with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics reports that in 2020, suicide was the 12th leading cause of death overall in the U.S. claiming just under 46,000 people.

That same year, suicide was the second most common cause of death for ages 10-34 and the suicide rate among males was four times higher than females.

Within a few months, I attempted suicide three different times. When I was in this dark mental space, I remember feeling overwhelmed by the lack of support I could find organically.

My friends and family seemed unable to understand or chose to minimize my pain with statements such as, “You’re focused too much on one thing,” or “This too shall pass.” The only place I found real help that made a difference was therapy.

Starting therapy takes humility and isn’t the easiest process. It took a lot of phone calls and different attempts to find the right therapist. When you desperately need help, it is difficult to put in the effort to get help. It was not an easy task, but I’m glad I did it. I’m in a much better mental place.

There is still hope out there for people. Aside from therapy, I have found that staying busy and constantly working for something better is a key factor in my new found stability.

If you, or someone you know has considered suicide or is facing a mental health crisis, call the Texas Panhandle Center’s crisis hotline at 806-359-6699, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.