How to celebrate Transgender day of visibility

By Andrew Terry

Staff Reporter

Transgender day of visibility is an annual event that takes place on March 31 dedicated to celebrating transgender people and promoting awareness of both the discrimination faced by the trans community as well as the many contributions to society by trans people. Here are some ways that I celebrate today as a trans person.

Don’t out your trans friends. Trans visibility day is meant to be a celebration of transness, but some people may not be ready to come out or coming out may expose them to harm. Remind your friend that you care for them and support them privately instead.

Learn about Trans history. Do you know who Marsha P. Johnson is? Sylvia Rivera? Alan Hart? The history of trans people is inseparable from the history of civil rights. Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera were Trans Women who participated in the Stonewall riot. Alan Hart was a Trans Man who pioneered the use of x-ray photography in the treatment process for tuberculosis. I think this article gives a good starting overview of Trans History.

Consume trans art. Trans artists are everywhere. Did you know the Matrix movies were created by Trans sisters, Lana and Lily Wachowski? Trans Day of Resilience Is a project that uses art to tell the stories of trans people as well as to remember the people who were murdered in the effort for trans liberation. I also like This article on the modern history of trans art.

Speak out against anti-queer legislation. Across the United States lawmakers are attempting to pass legislation that would harm all queer people. Anti-queer efforts have a real effect on the daily lives of queer people. If you have the ability to safely speak out against these actions you have the ability to help so many people whose voices are unable or unwilling to be heard.

Don’t forget about non binary people. Transness does not only apply to people who identify as men or women. While not all Non Binary people consider themselves trans, it’s important to not forget about the non binary people who do. This is a day to celebrate and support all types of trans identities.

No matter how you decide to celebrate today, remember that the effort for queer equality is not finished. Queer people are still perescuted and live in fear and shame because of their identity. Remember today, to make sure to do your part to make sure that queer people have a space to feel respected, loved, and safe around you.