Fun Noodle, not so fun on wallet

By RAYGAN LOPEZ

Editor-in-Chief

Amarillo gets a new restaurant and of course, it gets a lot of hype on social media. Call me basic, but I decided to try Fun Noodle Bar.

The noodle bar is located in Wolflin Village on Georgia St. There’s another location in Lubbock which receives a lot of love in their reviews. I rated Fun Noodle on several things; cost, portion, taste, ambiance and presentation.

For starters, I ordered a New York Roll which was $6.95 for six pieces of sushi. The sushi tasted so fresh and you could taste every single ingredient used. However, it didn’t even remotely make a dent in my hunger.

Go to your local United Supermarket and you can get 12 pieces of sushi for the same price and taste.

For my entree, I ordered chow mein with shrimp, beef and chicken. It smelled, looked and tasted good. It was $10.99 plus an extra $4 for making it a combination plate.

My only complaint is that the almost $15 portion size wasn’t filling. Nothing on the menu from Taste of Thai on 34th near Osage costs over $15 and their portion sizes could feed two people.

Although both dishes were presented neatly and are picture-worthy, the portion to cost ratio isn’t worth a photo for your Snapchat story.

The ambiance was a little crowded and loud. There was music playing and you could hear the chefs preparing the food. The restaurant was filled to the brim with people.

I waited 20 minutes for a table for two where I was sat in a booth in a heavy-traffic zone for waiters. If I wanted to hear the communication between waiters and chefs I would have gone to Waffle House.

I would rate Fun Noodle Bar a 6 out of 10. The ambiance was not it for me, I left hungry.

The cost was fine; however, I can go to the Boulevard for a bigger portion for less money that will probably taste better. I don’t think Fun Noodle Bar is worth the hype.