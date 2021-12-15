‘Hellbound’ delivers supernatural plot

REVIEW

By ARINE GARIN

Videographer

Following the high success of the Korean show “Squid Game,” Netflix follows up the show with their new series “Hellbound.”

The program offers an enticing plot that is about otherworldly beings who appear out of nowhere to issue a decree and condemn individuals to hell. These supernatural events cause great mayhem and enable the religious group, The New Truth, to grow in influence. A few people, however, become suspicious about its activities and begin investigating its involvement in mysterious events.

The director and screenwriter Yeon Sang-Ho, who has also directed “Train to Busan” and co-writer Choi Kyu-Seok have based the series on their own original production, leaving the question to viewers, “Is ‘Hellbound’ actually worth watching?”

The biggest thing to address about “Hellbound” is that the show isn’t for the ordinary and lighthearted. The show is violent, not afraid to present brutal murders alongside people being combusted like human torches throughout the series.

The series focuses on the religious group The New Truth encompassing a religious revolution when the appearances of otherworldly beings appear and leveraging themselves to higher authority.

The story itself has potential, but I found the series to be short since it only consisted of six episodes.

Furthermore, the writing didn’t come through because the first episode sets the setting with a slow development for the environment. It gives no explanation where the creatures came from, but I assume they’ll be continuing by renewing for another season.

The second and third episodes are spent on character development, which disappeared after the third episode.

What is the point of creating character development only to not follow through until the end of the series?

However, the production is decent, I enjoyed the cinematography as well as the music. It fits well with the drama’s tone and atmosphere. The visual effects are satisfying, the CGI of the monsters is decent and I found it to be something new.

As for the acting, the main cast and supporting characters do splendidly with the script they were given to work with.

Yoo Ah In plays his character well as the founder of the New Truth, contributing much to the story creating the complexity and conflict that sets the tone.

Won Jin Ah and Park Jung Min’s roles are remarkable. I enjoyed their characters’ growth and the emotions they provide to the viewers from frustration to pure tears.

“Hellbound” isn’t great, but it’s not bad either. I’d recommend it to supernatural genre fans, but for the average viewer, I’d say wait until season two to watch it — that is, if there is going to be a season two.