Remembering ‘Blues Clues’ after 25 years

REVIEW

By ERICA VANBUSKIRK

Student Reporter

Blue, Steve, Joe, Josh and the rest of Blue’s gang celebrated 25 years of looking for clues, dancing and mail time.

‘Blue’s Clues’ started in 1995. It was a children’s show that was interactive for young viewers to help Blue, a puppy, and the host, Steve Burns at the time, find clues throughout their day.

Steve Burns ended his time on the show, and introduced Donovan Patton as his brother, Joe, who would take over the show until the original series ended in 2006.

In 2019, Blue reappeared in “Blue’s Clues and You” with Joshua Dela Cruz playing Steve and Joe’s younger cousin.“I feel like if you liked the show so much it probably gave you curiosity and changed the way you thought about small details,” Perla Chavez, a biology major, said.

Blue, Burns and the other cast members were a childhood staple in many homes. ‘Blue’s Clues’ helped childhoods from all over by teaching kids a lot of things,” Levi Aday, a criminal justice major, said.

As a part of the 25th anniversary, Burns, along with Donovan Patton (Joe) and Josh Dela Cruz teamed together to give viewers of all ages an anniversary worth remembering. The three hosts united for a music video for the song “You Can’t Spell Blue Without You” that was released online early September.

The hosts end the song with, “We made our mark, but we always knew that we owe it all to you,” thanking viewers of several generations for their part in keeping the show alive.

Along with the music video, Burns sent out his own heartfelt message to original viewers. In the video message, Burns explains to his fan base that he left the show in order to go to college, but he never forgot about the show or its viewers. He also tells viewers how proud he is of them. “I honestly thought it was cool that he did that,” Chavez said.

“I mean we started out with clues, and now it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know, you know,” Burns says in the video.

“And I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help.”