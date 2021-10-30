Halloween Plans

By Gabriel Gonzalez

Student Reporter

Halloween comes from All Hallows’ Eve (“hallowed evening.”) Hundreds of years ago, people dressed up as saints and witches and went door-to-door, which is the origin of Halloween dress-up and trick-or-treating. In the modern age, Halloween is a time when people dress up in costumes, go trick-or-treating, partying, go to haunted houses with friends and family, carve jack-o’-lanterns and eat or drink pumpkin spice items. Superheroes, pop culture and video game characters are trendy costumes to wear when you go from house to house saying, “Trick-or-treat!”

Halloween brings back good memories for many Amarillo College students. “As a kid, I would go trick or treat with my mom and friends, now that I’m older I’ve been working at the Sixth Street Massacre for the past couple of years. Scaring kids/adults, and my horror make-up skills have gotten better throughout the years,” Dominique Munoz, a pre-veterinary major, said.

Some students don’t have any special plans for the holiday. “I don’t do much for Halloween anymore, just mostly work for the night, then hang with friends once I do get off,” Journey Bunch, a general studies major, said.

“I used to go trick or treating with friends but now I just stay home passing out candy to the kids or just play video games. I think this year I’ll play some video games but also go to some haunted houses,” Micheal Tomlinson, a criminal justice major, said.

Other students plan to stay home to celebrate. “I’m just going to be watching some of my favorite horror movies and eating snacks,” Stephanie Ruiz, an art major, said.

So, from horror movies to dressing up as your favorite characters. If you don’t have to work, go hang out with friends and family, go to haunted houses and get scared