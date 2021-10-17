Students, faculty look forward to fall break

By GABRIEL GONZALES

Student Reporter

Amarillo College will hold fall break Oct. 18-22. With this time off just around the corner, students say they are excited to chill and relax for a week, while faculty plan to use the time to prep for next term’s classes.

“My plans for the fall break would be to spend as much time with friends and family as I can,” Mike Tomlinson, a criminal justice major, said. “Fall break is a wonderful time to spend with family and friends because you never know what the next day may bring.”

Some students plan to leave town during break, but others hope to use the week to earn money. “Pretty much all I’m doing during the break is spending time with friends and working,” Journey Bunch, a general studies major, said.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to be doing during the break, but I’m hoping to find a new job and catch up on sleep.” Stephanie Ruiz, an art major, said.

Professors also get the week off, but they will be using the time to prepare for their next classes. “For the fall break, I’m prepping for a class that I never taught,” Robert Dillion, a science professor, said. “So I’m spending all week trying to prepare for that class.”

Aaron Favor, a government and history professor, said he has big plans for his fall break. “I really want to try to help out with a fundraiser for Whetstone Boys Ranch, a therapeutic boarding school in Missouri that helps kids, troubled young men coming from a wide variety of backgrounds across the country. They do a yearly pheasant hunt, hoping to participate in that if I can, resting up and getting ready for the second full term,” he said.

Fall break is a time to relax, go on vacation or prepare for the next term’s classes. Students don’t have to worry about school, grades or where to find a parking spot for a whole week.

Classes resume Oct. 25.