Student profile: Carmen Nava

By LINCOLN SISNEROS

Staff Reporter

Carmen Nava is an Amarillo College criminal justice major who said one of her favorite parts of attending AC is participating in Student Government. Ironically, her family members discouraged her from joining the club.

Nava then went on to accept an officer position in the club. “The biggest accomplishment for me in life was being a secretary at SGA considering being that allows me to help plan out Amarillo College’s events by setting up ones such as Fall Fest, Pumpkin Patch, and Adulting 101,” Nava said.

Jenna Welch, the student life coordinator, said Nava has been a good addition to the SGA team. “She is very friendly as she can easily open up to new people, funny, dedicated to what she’s passionate about and she is hardworking as well,” Welch said.

Nava’s classmates second that opinion. “Carmen is very friendly,” said Favi Perez, a general studies major. “She is determined and stubborn about finishing tasks when she starts something especially if she’s passionate about it,” Perez said.

Nava said her biggest influences in life come from AC students and faculty. She said her parents also have influenced her by encouraging her to never give up and to always go after her dreams no matter how difficult it gets.

Nava said the father came from Mexico and had to work for everything he has. Her career goal is to work in law enforcement. “I plan to be working at the Amarillo Police department or at the Potter County Sheriff’s office,” she said.