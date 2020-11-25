Mandalorian Season Two Review so far

By Alyssa Fant

Online Editor

Season two of “The Mandalorian” was released on October 30, with an episode coming out each Thursday after that. Each episode follows a similar plot, with the Mandalorian trying to figure out where would be the safest place for ‘the child’ people call “baby Yoda.” The child is actually not Yoda as a baby. The show takes place five years after the destruction of the second death star. The two go on an adventure, end up helping some people and saving the day before starting all over again in the next episode.

The formulaic nature of the show isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as it makes the show easy to follow so that even a child could enjoy it. This also makes it to where you don’t have to know everything about the Star Wars lore in order to understand what’s going on within each episode. The only thing you need to know is that Mandalorians are bounty hunters, and even though the empire has been defeated by the Rebels at this point, they are still a force to be reckoned with and have not been completely wiped out. Even still, there are plenty of references to Star Wars to keep long-time fans interested, with a certain someone hinted at possibly appearing in the third episode.

There’s also a repeating trend that runs throughout the show, where no matter what predicament he may find himself in, the Mandalorian always finds some awesome way to get out of it, looking super cool each time. I don’t think it will, but I’m hoping that trope won’t feel repetitive later in the show. It’s definitely a smart way to keep the younger audience entertained. The antagonist from the first episode is still the main driving force in this season and each episode hints at the villain’s return.

It’s still not entirely clear what exactly the empire wants from the child. It’s also not clear what the Mandalorian’s real goal is, as I won’t be surprised if they end up having an end goal that the Mandalorian won’t agree with, which would then force him to choose between his Mandalorian creed and his own personal beliefs. The only thing that’s clear is the Mandalorian’s goal to protect the child. This creates an aura of mystery throughout the series, as pieces of the puzzle slowly fall into place with each episode. Each episode follows a similar pattern, with hints of the overall plot sprinkled throughout, how most good shows go.

