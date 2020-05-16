Museum displays student work in virtual exhibit

By Kaden Bryant, Staff Reporter

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Amarillo Museum of Art, or the AMoA, has chosen a different approach to allow the public to view the annual Amarillo College and West Texas A&M Student and Faculty Exhibition. The museum created a virtual gallery at https://www.amoa.org/acwt-virtual-exhibition so anyone can see local artists’ pieces that would have been on display.

René West, an AC assistant professor of photography, said that this is unfortunate timing for everyone involved, but she is pleased about the virtual show opportunity.

“The students look forward to this show all year and it is an honor to have work included in the show. Students are rightly disappointed that the exhibitions cannot happen this year. Having a show online honors their accomplishments and allows the public to view their work,” West said.

Steven Cost, an AC associate professor of art, said that even though the show isn’t taking place in person, it is still important to have a way to display student work.

“Art students, like music students, dancing students, acting students and literature students are all about performing or exhibiting or having their work published. Having a show is what we do in the arts,” Cost said.

Jessika Fulton, a mass media major, said that everyone whose pieces that are now displayed online worked hard and are upset that they can’t meet with people viewing their work, but are glad that people get to see it.

“I have always loved entering my work in art shows for people to be able to walk around and see it in a gallery. I love seeing people enjoy my work or see their faces when they go up and ask you about your passion. The online show is super cool and innovative, however, it misses that personal touch of in person and the full effect of the art,” Fulton said.

According to the AMOA website, AC and WTAMU have partnered with AMOA since 1972 to hold this exhibition showcasing the best works from current students and faculty. The show gives students the chance to prepare work for exhibition and share their work with the community in a museum setting. The exhibit is sponsored by Jim Jordan, Amarillo College and the WTAMU Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.