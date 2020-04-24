Self-defense classes delayed

By Kaden Bryant, Staff Reporter

Amarillo College’s women’s self-defense classes have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the instructors of these self-defense classes plan to bring them back in the fall of 2020.

Raul Dominguez, the coordinator of these classes, said that all those who want to learn proper self-defense are welcome to participate, not just students.

“Females of all ages, professions and abilities. We have teenage girls all the way to ladies in their sixties. The class is open to any female who wants to learn and is able to perform at least some physical activity safely,” Dominguez said.

Jeff Wallick, AC continuing education director of sales and promotions, provides information about a wide variety of classes outside the scholastic setting. Wallick said that he is happy with all the people involved in these classes.

“The class has such a wide range of ages from high school students to senior citizens,” Wallick said.

Billy Jack Hudson, the lead instructor for the self-defense classes, teaches basic techniques that help the students learn the proper way of throwing a punch, how to get out of an attacker’s hold and how to escape from being held down on the ground.

Hudson works as a guard at Pantex and as a reserve deputy for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He has been with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for more than 15 years. He has taught many different self-defense classes that include defensive tactics used in law enforcement for 13 of those years.

Hudson has also fought professionally in mixed martial arts (MMA) with a background in Muay Thai, boxing and Jiu-Jitsu. He said he also makes sure to get other instructors with great experience to help teach when they are available.

Hudson said he always makes sure to have at least one female instructor for each class.

“It’s very important to learn techniques and tactics to take care of ourselves and our loved ones and to fight back against the evil people who try to prey on the ones they think are weak,” he said.

Hudson has been teaching the self-defense class for more than three years now and said he has helped many women learn effective ways to protect themselves.

While in session, these classes are free and are held at the Amarillo College’s West Campus Building C in room 111 and are scheduled monthly. It is an eight hour class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a lunch break. For more information, contact Dominguez at rrdominguez@actx.edu.

