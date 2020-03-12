Coronavirus causes school trip cancellations

By Caylee Hanna and Jessika Fulton, Staff Reporters

The disappointment that the Presidential Scholars program felt after their trip to Poland over spring break was canceled was overwhelming to some of them. They had been planning this trip for over a year and fought hard to be able to go, but the Coronavirus managed to stop the scholars from going.

“I think it’s very unfortunate that all of the trips to places that aren’t even a threat are being canceled because of the perception mainly,” Hope Demery, a social work major, said. “I understand that that’s the decision that they felt was best for the students, but it is very unfortunate and an inconvenience. I feel like I’ve been broken up with by the country of Poland.”

According to the World Health Organization the Coronavirus has been declared as a pandemic, but there hasn’t been enough cases to acknowledge if the virus is as deadly as people are saying it is overseas.

“I feel that right now, the Coronavirus overseas situation is unique because the governments are still trying to decide what they should do since we do not know the full scope of the virus or how to eradicate it,” Charlotte Wills, a nursing major, said. “I do feel like some of this has to do with mass hysteria, and that in a few months this could look entirely different than it does at this moment.”

A week before the scholars were going to leave for the trip, Poland was at a level one stage of the Coronavirus. As they continued to watch how serious the virus was getting, West Texas A&M University sent out a mass email saying that international travel was highly discouraged. This caused AC President Russell Lowery-Hart to officially decide to cancel the Poland trip for the scholars.

“I’m sure some parts of Europe and Asia are obviously really bad, but Poland wasn’t, so that was the disappointing part,” Demery said. “I felt like it wasn’t bad enough yet in Poland for it to be canceled last minute and the constant back and forth on if we were going or not based on what WT said.”

For the time being the scholars are possibly rescheduling their trip. Wills said that she is grateful that the safety of the students was put first.

“While yes I am disappointed about the trip being canceled for the time being, I am also glad that our safety was prioritized,” Wills said.

The Presidential Scholars Poland trip wasn’t the only trip that was canceled because of the Coronavirus. On the morning of March 9, 2020, travel club’s trip to Germany was canceled due to over 1100 active COVID-19 cases.

Chloe Pumphrey, a biology major, said the worry of being quarantined in Germany was a huge deciding factor of the trip cancellation along with Dr. Russell Lowery-Heart’s final say.

“The first main thought that started the chain, was that Courtney Milleson did not want us to go over there and be quarantined for 2 to 3 weeks. As we would be in a foreign country, away from our family and friends, and missing out on school and work. The deciding factor was that Dr. Lowery-Hart could not think of any colleges that were allowing their students to travel into other countries,” Pumphrey said.

With the sudden cancellation only days from boarding the plane, students were left heartbroken but also slightly relieved.

“With my anxiety, I wasn’t trying to get my hopes up too much, as there is always that little fear that things won’t go as planned. I really wanted to go on this trip for my Papa, my dad’s father, as my Nanny and Papa went to Germany in the early 70s,” Pumphrey said.

While the news was a let down to those traveling there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Those Germany travelers were given a voucher for the amount that they paid, and they can use it towards any trip that EF College Study Tours offers,” Lesley Ingham, the presidential scholars sponsor and honors program admin, said.

On Wed. March 11, the travel club had a meeting to discuss the next step. They narrowed a decision to three possible replacement trips and will be voting at their next meeting. However, members were encouraged to travel with any other future planned trips.