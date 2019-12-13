Grad prepares for the stage

By Lauren Ebben and Ray Gutierrez/ Staff Reporters

Amarillo College will hold the winter commencement ceremony at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at the Amarillo Civic Center. Madeline Filsouf, a graduating psychology major, will be the speaker at the event.

“I feel honored and proud to represent my peers as well as AC in such a spectacular way. AC allowed me to reach for the stars and in addition made me feel like one,” Filsouf said.

Filsouf said she credits AC for being a “vital part” of who she is today.

“AC has shown me the importance of mental health and significance of each individual student. The courses and professors have pushed me to reach my best potential, I am lucky to have had such wonderful mentors that care and challenge their students,” she said.

While at AC, Filsouf was part of the Presidential Scholars program and Phi Theta Kappa. “Being in the Presidential Scholars has especially shaped my character and brought out the best in me. I am so grateful for the amazing opportunities it, as well as Lesley Ingham and Jill Gibson, have granted me. All it takes is for special professors to recognize your abilities and strengths that will make you see them as well.”

Filsouf said she is excited about graduation. “I cannot wait to start a new chapter and continue my education. AC and the people I got to be surrounded by hold a special place in my heart.”

Graduating students need to be at the Civic Center by 6:00 to 6:10 p.m. dressed in caps and gowns and they still have time to purchase commencement regalia at the AC Bookstore.

“We have them right up until graduation day. We’ll be open on the 20th and they should still be in stock,” Jacque Young , a bookstore cashier, said.

Young also had some advice for what to wear under their regalia. “As long as it fits under the gown it’s OK, I wore suit pants and a shirt. You definitely want to be comfortable sitting throughout the ceremony,” she said.