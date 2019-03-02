Black History Month celebrates contributions

By MEGAN MINSHEW, Staff Reporter |

Throughout the month of February, Amarillo College has recognized Black History Month.

“February gives us the opportunity to celebrate the contributions of African-Americans in our society,” Melodie Graves, the AC diversity committee chair and an advising associate, said. “It also gives us a time to come together and highlight and celebrate those days.”

Throughout the month, the AC diversity team shared profiles of the college’s African-American employees and their accomplishments.

Along with the Student Government Association, the committee hosted a movie night showing “Remember the Titans” and held a Black History Month program Feb. 13. The program featured poetry reading and dancing by AC students and a presentation by Pam Jackson, an AC adviser, and a catered lunch.

Sai Tavian Austin, a criminal justice major, sang during the program.

“Black History month is important to recognize because it is simply the month of black celebration. We recognize what took place and how it’s affecting today’s world,” Austin said.

Black History Month gives people a chance to remember Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and more individuals who promoted equality among all Americans.

“It is important to recognize the contributions that African-Americans have made and more importantly it is not just black history but it is America’s history,” Graves said.

Austin said he agreed that Black History Month has significance for people from all races.

“I do feel that black history is not just a black community holiday. I feel like all races should be allowed to have some participation in this powerful month. We want the world to be on one accord, so we have to express that by inviting everyone in,” Austin said.

February was the month that was chosen to remember black history because it had many significant moments that took place during the actual month.

