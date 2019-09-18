Student Government Elects New Representatives

Elections for the 2019 -2020 general representatives took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sep. 11-12. More than 50 candidates applied to become a part of the general members association. “General members are allowed to vote at SGA meetings, to make motions and to run for office positions once they become available,” Hector Casanova, the SGA President, said. As of now the verdict as to who has been elected is not yet finalized. The set time to go over all of the votes and announce the results will be on Sep. 18.

The Student Government Association (SGA) is a group of Amarillo College students who are elected by the student body in order to represent them in all matters across all campuses. This includes the Board of Regents, the administration and the faculty, and the development of student programming to enhance learning and growth. Each year elections are held to keep the SGA consistent and help it to evolve along with the ever changing atmosphere of AC.

The overall impact the student body has on the elections is powerful, since it is the students who decide who is elected and who is not. On the other hand the SGA is just as impactful and important to the student body. “The Student Government is the only club on campus that has influence over all the students and different AC campuses,” Casanova said.

Dozens of students filled around the clock tower eagerly awaiting to vote. Some of the candidates actively campaigned for the votes of their classmates, but most candidates simply submitted their names. “We thought to do so because it would really help us with getting more votes, but also to meet more students, get to know them better and really see what they want from the SGA,” Sewar Ali, a biology major, said.

While many students cast their ballots in the election, others said they did not understand the purpose of the elections, or even when and where to vote. “I have no idea what the SGA elections are to be honest,” Carlos Herrera, a mass media major, said.

Some students were aware of the elections but said they didn’t feel the need to vote for anyone. “I know about the SGA elections, but since I don’t know anyone running, I don’t plan on voting.” Teagan Rangel, a biology major, said.

Congratulations to the new members of the Student Government Association! Elections were held last week and here are your new representatives:Sewar Ali, Sydney Goodson, Jasper Divina, Kitawny Molina, Isabel Arjon, Abigail Parton, Ciarra Thurman, Johnny Guzman, Nahomi Zamudio, Abraham Morales, Faviola Perez, Jacob Bustos, Mya Engert, Myra Aleman, Edgar Flores, Miguel Flores, Bethany Saldana, Gilbert Melendez, Hope Demery, Zing Lian, Jerika Balfour, Jorge Soriano, Luis Ibarra, Garret Miller, Hope Saldivar, Jose Pedroza, Lexi Schaben, Valeria Garcia, Tania Amaya, Jasmine Delreal, and Karalee Tiller

