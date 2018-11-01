Beto visits

By SALVADOR GUTIERREZ and BLASS GUERRERO, Staff Reporters ¦

On Monday, Oct. 29, one week before the election, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Beto O’Rourke campaigned at the Six Car Pub & Brewery in downtown Amarillo. This was O’Rourke’s seventh visit to Amarillo and about 200 supporters showed up to the event.

O’Rourke began the rally discussing his desire to provide universal healthcare to all citizens. O’Rourke pointed out that Texas is the least insured state in the union. He also spoke out against current immigration policies.

Patrick Miller, a member of the Amarillo College Board of Regents, said that O’Rourke wants to make college education more accessible for everyone.

“Beto O’Rourke cares about students having the ability to attend college,” Miller said. “Community colleges should be free to allow more people to get a post secondary education,” he added.

A handful of protesters showed up to the rally to object to O’Rourke’s recent remarks about law enforcement.

“Mr. O’Rourke made a statement down at Prairie View University in which basically he labeled all law enforcement officers as racists, Jim Crow,” Ken Farren, a retired police officer, said. Farren also said that he and his group are not Cruz supporters, they only want O’Rourke to retract his statements and apologize.

The most recent poll by Quinnipiac has Republican candidate Senator Ted Cruz in the lead by five points and FiveThirtyEight.com has Cruz in the lead as well.

Ruth De Anda, an AC advising associate, said that midterm elections are as important as presidential elections.

“We have to think about people who are going to represent us, not just the president,” De Anda said. “Presidential elections are one thing, but when you think about midterms, it is about us,” she added.

De Anda has led an effort to register students to vote in this year’s midterm elections.

“I think it’s the biggest, most important thing we could ever have and it’s scary to think it could be stripped away.” Early voting is underway until Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 6. Polls open from 7 a.m – 7 p.m. The Ranger will have coverage at acranger.com.