Restaurant offers late night snacks

By JOSH BALLARD, Staff Reporter ¦

The semester has begun and along with it have come the late night homework binges because you put everything off until the last minute. Just when you are finished and turn in your essay at 11:59 p.m., your stomach lets out a large groan, signaling you to find sustenance. Your options are a little limited after midnight, but there are some pretty tasty places to visit that are still open.

Texas Firehouse has everything from specialty pizzas, sub sandwiches and wings. Thankfully, Texas Firehouse is open until 2 a.m. If you are a fan of pizza (and let’s be honest, you are) Texas Firehouse won’t disappoint. Meat supreme pizza? Got it. Green chili pizza? Got it. Hawaiian pizza (you pineapple-eating monster)? Got it. Heck, even if you don’t like pizza, they’ve got it.

Is your late night study group getting hungry, but one person wants pasta, the other chicken and the last one is on a diet? Texas Firehouse is the place to be. Creamy chicken Alfredo, crispy wings in multiple flavors and a delicious spinach cranberry salad should solve all your problems. At least all the ones that don’t involve the homework you were just doing.

Overall, Texas Firehouse has a varied menu and is open late, which makes it an ideal spot for you and your friends to take a small break or to drown your sorrows in food after turning in that bomb(ed) essay.

I greatly suggest checking out Texas Firehouse located at 3333 S. Coulter for all your late night foodie needs. Texas Firehouse is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday and till 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.