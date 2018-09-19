It’s time to fall for Fallfest

By SAMUEL GAULDING, staff reporter¦

Fallfest takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the clock tower. The event allows all campus clubs and organizations to promote themselves and lets the students of the Washington Street Campus have fun.

FallFest is AC’s outdoor festival that gives entertainment, music, games and free food to all students. This year’s theme is Badger Fairgrounds and the meal will be catered by Buns Over Texas.

Jenna Welch, student life specialist, organizes the festival along with the rest of the Student Government Association and the student life clubs.

The clubs hold competitions such as races, trampoline games and bubble-ball games, and award prizes to the winners. All clubs are invited to participate and take part in the festival.

“The festival last year was so much fun and all clubs look forward to it every year,” Welch said.

The music this year will be the banjo rock group “Brother Brother,” made up of Bradley and Brett Anderson, who will perform throughout the festival.

Josh Stephens, student government vice president, handles all music events along with Noah Henley, parliamentarian of the SGA, and will be there to run all activities at the festival.

“The festival is one of best parts of being on the SGA and helping people have fun is wonderful,” Stephens said.

“Helping people meet others and make new friends is one of the reasons I enjoy about my club,” Henley said.