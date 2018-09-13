Student Speak on benefits of community college

Why did you come to Amarillo College and what are the benefits of going to a community college?

Danny Mendez, surgical tech.

 

“You get done faster at community college, and you get a lot of help from all the professors that are here.”

Marcos Rubio, business management.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“My dad came to AC when he was in college and I heard it was a good school, so I decided to come here as well.”

Jimmy Nye, psychology.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“I came to AC to start off my college career like many others and the benefits of coming to a community college first rather than a university gives you a chance to branch out of your comfort zone, meet new people, learn how to network and it gets you prepared for a university.”

