AC begins its new semester in full swing with Badger Connect allowing students to meeting club advisers. Join our show host and creator Stetson Smith and his friends at AC as we talk about sports and art. song used Hooky with Sloane by Bird Creek Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/… Music provided by FreeMusic109 https://youtube.com/FreeMusic109