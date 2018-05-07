Students prepare for graduation:

By Ramona Salgado:

Many Amarillo College students are getting ready for graduation this semester and lots of hard work and hours have gone into their accomplishment. But each student sees graduation differently.

“I am excited to finally be able to graduate,” Brandon Adams, a physics major, said. “I will be the first in my family to do so. This is a big step not only for me but for my family as well. I will be going to North Texas in the fall and Amarillo College helped me get there.”

Adams’ family is going to have a special graduation because his older sister, Meagan Adams, will also walk the stage.

“I will miss my friends that I have come to know. I will also miss the professors from here, they really get to know you because the classrooms are small. It is well worth it to come to AC first,” Adams said.

“I will be graduating with an associate in mathematics,” Abhi Bhakta, a mathematics major said. “I feel very proud of myself to see that in two years I have accomplished. I know my parents are too, they like it when I bring home awards, so I know they will be proud of this diploma.”

Bhakta will be attending the University of Texas at Arlington where he plans to major in electrical engineering.

Phillip Fowler, a mathematics major, had a different take on graduation. He sees it as only being halfway to his goal, so graduation is not a big deal.

“Don’t get me wrong, I will always be glad I came to AC and took math classes here. I enjoyed it and now I can go into my education major with math as background,” Fowler said.

Joel Beanes, a mass media major, has been at AC for a while. He graduated with a certificate in mass media, he enjoyed the program so much that he returned for his associate degree.

“I am excited but nervous at the same time. I have been here for a long time and it will be a big change. I have been a student worker at FM90 and PBS for two years so I’m going to miss everyone here,” Beanes said.

Joseph Horne, a mass media major, said he will receive his certificate in the mail and does not plan to walk at graduation because he will be working for PBS.

“I always had an interest in radio and I’m glad I attended AC. I have enjoyed my time in class and especially on FM90,” Horne said.

So, whether students are walking across the stage at the spring graduation or not, many have enjoyed their time here and are excited about their new journey but will miss AC.