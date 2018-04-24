Literary magazine showcases art, writing:

By Claire Ekas:

On Thursday, April 5, Amarillo College hosted the opening of the second annual Freelancer Magazine art and essay/poetry show in the Common Lobby Art Gallery. Students and faculty whose pieces were chosen read their works aloud and artists spoke about their artwork featured.

During the event, the winners of the cash prizes were announced. Sage Johnson won third place for her piece titled “Me, Too,” Autumn Smith received second place for her piece titled “The Property of Greed” and Ryan James Maxwell was awarded first place for his piece titled “Not a Girl.”

The “Freelancer” is produced annually by the English department. Students and faculty said the art show and opening reception provide a great way to highlight the magazine. “It allows us to celebrate the work in a more active environment,” Bryant Manning, an English professor and committee member, said.

“This event is important because we heard so many stories, behind the stories, and to have a venue where people can share these heavy issues in a safe space is necessary. Both the journal and the event are necessary,” said Joshuah O’Brien, Writer’s Corner coordinator, and committee member.

Students whose works were featured in the magazine said that one of their biggest challenges in producing pieces was finding a way to get their creative juices flowing.

“There are different inspirations that I draw from. Sometimes if I read other people’s work then I feel the need to write. Sometimes I look at artwork online. For my short story, I based it off of a picture I saw,” Autumn Smith, an English major, said.

The pieces will be on display through Thursday, April 19 in the Common Lobby Art Gallery and free copies of the “Freelancer” are available in Ordway Hall.

Submissions for next year’s “Freelancer” will be accepted now through Feb. 14, 2019. For more information, contact Bryant Manning at bmanning@actx.edu or Joshua O’Brien at jobrien@actx.edu.